 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blueberry Trainwreck Wax 1g

Blueberry Trainwreck Wax 1g

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Trainwreck Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Trainwreck Wax 1g by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.