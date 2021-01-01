 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Chickeeta Banana
Hybrid

Chickeeta Banana

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Chickeeta Banana

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

Chiquita Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.

