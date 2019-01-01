Chiquita Banana Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
About this product
Chiquita Banana Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
About this strain
Chiquita Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.