Gelato Cake
About this product
Gelato Cake expresses the traits of both its parents, Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 in a layered mosaic of crushed grapes, sweet kerosene gas, and aged cognac. The intense concentration of white trichomes, orange and burgundy hues, and a truly unique flavor delight novices and experts alike. With an initial effect of mood stimulation easing into soothing sedation, Gelato Cake is a one size fits all strain for easing stiffness, pain, and stress. She is a marvel of contemporary cannabis breeding.
