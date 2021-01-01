 Loading…

Indica

Grrranimals

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Grrranimals

Grrranimals by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

Garanimals

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Garanimals is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Garanimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

