Indica

Hog

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Originally bred by T.H. Seeds in Amsterdam, The Hog is regarded as one of the strongest strains in the world and won a High Times Cannabis Cup for the best indica in 2002. This strain is recognized by its pungent aroma, indicative of its world-renowned, extremely heavy body buzz. In fact, it is so potent that many advise cautionary dosage control. The short plant is relatively easy to grow indoors or outdoors (with slightly taller growth outdoors) and has a flowering time between 8 to 10 weeks. The yield is high given the plant’s size, producing buds with high THC content ideal for pain relief and other medical uses.

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.