  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Lamb's Breath
Sativa

Lamb's Breath

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Lamb's Breath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lamb's Breath by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

About this strain

Lamb's Bread

Lamb's Bread
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Lamb's Bread is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread, sometimes called Lamb's Breath, is a popular strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.

