Lemon Tree Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-pack
by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lemon Tree Pre-Roll 1.4g 2-pack by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Tree is a hybrid cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. The flavor profile is lemon all the way with a welcoming intensity the second you open the bag. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for a balanced high from a new lemon cultivar.