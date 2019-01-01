 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Liberty Haze Shatter 1g

Liberty Haze Shatter 1g

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Concentrates Solvent Liberty Haze Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Liberty Haze Shatter 1g by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid has more heady, cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Logo
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.