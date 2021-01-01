Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
MAC by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
