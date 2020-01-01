 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Monolith Cartridge 1g

Monolith Cartridge 1g

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Monolith Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Monolith

Monolith

Monolith is an indica-dominant strain with Afghan roots that stretch back to the 1980s. This indica exhibits a pungent aroma that has an earthy, herbaceous core glazed with stinky-sweet terpenes powerful enough to clear a room. The onset of Monolith is surprisingly uplifting, making the consumer smile and laugh while banishing stress and anxiety from the mind. Monolith stimulates the appetite and infuses the limbs with a warm, tingly sensation. Enjoy this indica to nullify stress, curb minor physical pain, and encourage rest and relaxation.    

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.