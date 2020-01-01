Monolith Cartridge 1g
About this product
About this strain
Monolith
Monolith is an indica-dominant strain with Afghan roots that stretch back to the 1980s. This indica exhibits a pungent aroma that has an earthy, herbaceous core glazed with stinky-sweet terpenes powerful enough to clear a room. The onset of Monolith is surprisingly uplifting, making the consumer smile and laugh while banishing stress and anxiety from the mind. Monolith stimulates the appetite and infuses the limbs with a warm, tingly sensation. Enjoy this indica to nullify stress, curb minor physical pain, and encourage rest and relaxation.