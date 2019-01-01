 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Peyote Cookies HTE Cartridge 1g

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors. 

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.