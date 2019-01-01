Peyote Cookies HTE Cartridge 1g
Peyote Cookies
Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors.