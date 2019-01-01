 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Professor Chaos Cartridge 1g

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Professor Chaos

Professor Chaos is what you get when you combine the malevolent forces of Mad Scientist and Jack the Ripper, two strains that balance energy with merciless painkilling properties. This 65/35 sativa-dominant hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders has a sour, spicy aroma that introduces its clear-headed effects perfect for patients needing a potent medicine without sacrificing productivity. Its buds form knobby, finger-like calyxes covered in a snow-like layer of crystal trichomes in a show of Professor Chaos’ supervillian strength.

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.