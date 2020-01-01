Golden Strawberry Pre-roll
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$8.00
Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.