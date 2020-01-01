Golden Strawberry Pre-roll
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$8.00
Supermax OG Pre-Rolls 1.4g 2-pack by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Supermax OG is a hybrid strain that delivers everything an OG Kush enthusiast cherishes most: fast-acting euphoria that hits like a train alongside an earthy, piney aroma. Its effects tend toward the relaxing indica side of the spectrum with a potency you can see in the thick, sticky blanket of crystal trichomes. With buds that grow both large and dense, commercial growers will appreciate the hefty yields that come out of Supermax OG gardens.