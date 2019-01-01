THC Bomb Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
About this product
Blue Roots THC Bomb Pre Roll 5pk 3.75g
About this strain
THC Bomb
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.
About this brand
Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.