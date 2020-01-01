 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  The Doctor Shatter 1g

The Doctor Shatter 1g

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this product

The Doctor Shatter 1g by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

About this strain

The Doctor

The Doctor

Bred by Green House Seeds, The Doctor is an indica-dominant strain designed to treat a myriad of unpleasant symptoms such as pain, nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its name also comes in tribute to the motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, also called “The Doctor.” Heavy sedating effects act fast, leaving you feeling pacified and calm. Earthy flavors soured by skunky, fruity notes arrive on the inhale, making their exit with the taste of hashy spice. Great White Shark, Super Skunk, and an unnamed South Indian parent lend The Doctor its genetic blueprint.

About this brand

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2014 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.