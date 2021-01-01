 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tropicana Cookies
Sativa

Tropicana Cookies

by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.

Blue Roots Cannabis was founded in 2013 with the purpose of providing our friends top-shelf marijuana products produced and processed safely from the highest quality flowers possible. We achieve this by through maintaining our vision toward quality and consistency, continuous development, and largely through constant feedback from governing agencies, our retailers, and our friends & customers.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

