Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g by Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.