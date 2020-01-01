 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Royal Kush Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Royal Kush Shatter 1g

by Blue Sky Extracts

Blue Sky Extracts Concentrates Solvent Royal Kush Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Royal Kush

Royal Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

About this brand

