Diamonds

by Bluegill

About this product

Marvel at the gem of the fine live cannabis concentrates. @bluegill.co brings you the most elite diamonds ever derived from live resin extracts. Our distinctive terpene rich THCa isolate is painstakingly formulated for your pleasure and relaxation.

About this brand

Experience the superior potency, flavor and consistency of Bluegill™ strain-specific concentrates, available in Sugar, Sauce, Badder and Diamonds. Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis using small batch production formulated for superior aroma and flavor. Because we prefer to sell our inventory to select customers and dispensaries, you will not find our brand in many places. You can see how are hashishist’s “live on” in our exceptional - and unabashedly unique concentrates. Our Unique approach to partnerships: #CONSISTENCY