
CBD Bath Bombs

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

$6.00MSRP

About this product

If you're looking for a way to expand your topical use of CBD, drop our bath bomb into your bath and let the relaxation begin. Our bath bombs are a soothing blend of our Genesis Blend CBD, epsom salts and essential oils. The perfect addition to enhance your bath to be an even more relaxing and luxurious experience, leaving your body feeling better than before. 10mg CBD per bath bomb. Available in 4 different blends: Breathe: A blend of essential oils which are typically used as anti-cough agents, natural decongestants and for their antiviral properties. Relax: A blend of essential oils used as natural sedatives and antidepressants. Relief: A blend of eucalyptus and spearmint oils known for reducing pain and inflammation. Soothe: Lavender essential oil combined with other hydrating and soothing ingredients to leave your skin feeling silky and refreshed

About this brand

Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.