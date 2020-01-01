Water Soluble - Grape - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Genesis Blend Hemp Extract is a full spectrum product that contains all naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in our proprietary American hemp genetics available in a capsule form. (10mg of CBD/serving). Contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018. Bluegrass Hemp Oil is a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company - a vertically integrated company which cultivates, extracts, produces, packages and ships all of our products. All products contain no additives. Lab results are available upon request. Suggested Use: Take one capsule by mouth, twice a day for best results. Not derived from aerial parts (stalk/stem), seeds, or isolates Non-intoxicating Other ingredient: gel cap, coconut oil
