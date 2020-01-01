CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our Hand & Body Lotion is a rich, soothing lotion enhanced with phytocannabinoids to add extra nourishment to your skin. We've combined sweet almond oil, avocado oil, Shea butter, and phytocannabinoids to form a light and hydrating lotion perfect for everyday use. Try the Grapefruit scent for a refreshing citrus aroma or the Vanilla Bourbon for a classic favorite! Contains trace amounts of THC in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018.
Be the first to review this product.