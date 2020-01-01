 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Honey Sticks

Honey Sticks

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

Write a review
Bluegrass Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Honey Sticks

$1.50MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

100% pure Kentucky raw, unprocessed honey, usually from Clover and Wildflower blooms. This honey is a light amber in color, with a nice aromatic floral taste, enhanced with 5mg of Genesis Blend CBD per stick. Specially handcrafted and produced locally by Crigger Farm, PO Box 1145, Warsaw, KY 41095

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bluegrass Hemp Oil Logo
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.