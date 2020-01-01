 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Sea Salt CBD Soap - 10mg CBD

Sea Salt CBD Soap - 10mg CBD

by Bluegrass Hemp Oil

Write a review
Bluegrass Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Bath & Body Sea Salt CBD Soap - 10mg CBD

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A collaboration with Salty Acres - we created a soap that is both exfoliating and soothing, with sea salt harvested from the Atlantic Ocean combined with our Genesis Blend CBD. With one use, you'll feel the luxurious benefits these salt bars give to the skin! 10mg of CBD. The Salt bars will exfoliate, nourish and replace vital minerals needed for the skin, removing instead of lathering like traditional soap. Suggested Use: Hop in a warm bath or shower, scrub the bar directly on your skin and rinse. Scents: Spearmint | Lavender | Eucalyptus Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (coconut) oil, canola oil, Olea Europaea (olive) fruit oil, water, sodium hydroxide (lye), hand harvested (marie sel) sea salt, tocopheryl (vitamin E), CBD, essential oils.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bluegrass Hemp Oil Logo
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.