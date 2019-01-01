About this product

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Flavor 5 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Oil per treat. No preservatives or artificial flavors. 6 oz box, 72 treats Active ingredients: peanut butter, pumpkin, buckwheat flour, oats, water, honey, and 5 mg hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) per treat. Crude Analysis: Dry matter 93.9% Moisture 6.10% Fat 10.7% Protein 15.4% Fiber 1.65% This product contains less than the state of Tennessee legal limit of 0.3% Δ9THC. USA grown hemp by Blühen farmers. MANUFACTURED IN THE USA Produced in partnership with River Dog Bakery Distributed by: Blühen Botanicals Knoxville, TN Suggested Daily Use for Dogs: Amount will depend on weight of dog as indicated in chart below: Less than 20 lbs: 2.5mg or 1/2 treat 20-55 lbs: 5mg or 1 treat Over 55 lbs: 10mg or 2 treats WARNING: Consult your veterinarian before use and if your pet becomes ill. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, lactating, suffering from a medical condition(s), or taking other medication(s). These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.