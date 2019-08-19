Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Cinnamon - 450mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
$85.00MSRP
1000 mg Cannabidiol (CBD) 1oz (30mL) 1mL serving contains approximately 33.4mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). This product contains less than 0.3% THC. USA grown hemp by Blühen certified farmers. USDA certified organic ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil & Mint MANUFACTURED IN THE USA FOR: Blühen Botanicals Knoxville, TN Suggested Use: Six sprays (1 mL) contains ~33.4 mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Adults may use multiple times a day. Shake well before using. CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, lactating, suffering from a medical condition(s), or taking other medication(s). These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.
on August 19th, 2019
A few quick spritzes and I'm good! The flavor is lightly minty and it's the perfect on-the-go tincture for anytime and anywhere.
on August 19th, 2019
Great product, it's unique spray nozzle is convenient for use on the go and the dosing is consistent. The taste is much better than most CBD Oils and the quality is superb. I trust this local company because they know their farmers intimately and care about their customers. I will try to get my parents to use this soon.