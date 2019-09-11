Water Soluble - Lemon - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
$75.00MSRP
25 mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving 30 SOFTGELS This product contains less than 0.3% THC. USA grown hemp by Blühen certified farmers. USDA certified organic ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil & Bovine Gelatin. MANUFACTURED IN THE USA BY: Blühen Botanicals Knoxville, TN Suggested Use: 1 softgel contains 25 mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Adults may take 1 to 2 softgels a day. CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, lactating, suffering from a medical condition(s), or taking other medication(s). These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.
on September 11th, 2019
The best! So helpful for my daily routine, and helps me stay asleep at night!
on August 19th, 2019
I absolutely love these. I take them every morning as part of my daily regimen and they help keep my anxiety on low.
on August 19th, 2019
this product eases my muscle tension and soothes my anxiety!