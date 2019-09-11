 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Natural Hemp Extract Softgel (25 mg Cannabidiol)

by Blühen Botanicals

25 mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving 30 SOFTGELS This product contains less than 0.3% THC. USA grown hemp by Blühen certified farmers. USDA certified organic ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil & Bovine Gelatin. MANUFACTURED IN THE USA BY: Blühen Botanicals Knoxville, TN Suggested Use: 1 softgel contains 25 mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Adults may take 1 to 2 softgels a day. CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, lactating, suffering from a medical condition(s), or taking other medication(s). These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.

akgolem13

The best! So helpful for my daily routine, and helps me stay asleep at night!

spatrickhoffman

I absolutely love these. I take them every morning as part of my daily regimen and they help keep my anxiety on low.

rfrcr

this product eases my muscle tension and soothes my anxiety!

From seed to shelf, our team participates in every part of the process ensuring each ingredient is intentionally sourced and processed with care to deliver solutions you can depend on. Our products are always made with the highest quality hemp.