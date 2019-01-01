About this product
Bluhm CBD softgels are made with a proprietary water soluble broad spectrum CBD hemp oil of the highest quality available. CBD Softgels are convenient and easy to swallow, dissolving almost immediately so there is no delay in delivery. Since every softgel is precisely measured, the CBD dosage is simple to control.
Whether you’re new to CBD or you’ve used hemp products in the past, you don’t know Bluhm! US organic grown ingredients assure that you don’t fall victim to copycats that make money off on ineffective, gunky, oily products that waste your time and keep you from relief. Hemp CBD is NOT cannabis but it is: completely legal*, completely non-addictive, and completely safe. Plus, it’s completely guaranteed!