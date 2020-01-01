 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Bluhm

Bluhm phytocannabinoid-rich CBD topical balm can be used to sooth many aches and pains and is great for chronic inflammation or active lifestyles. Our PCR CBD topical balm uses premium natural ingredients like beeswax to ensure maximum effectiveness, while essential oils make sure it smells as great as it looks! INGREDIENTS Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (0.3 – 10%) Beeswax, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Lavender Essential Oil and Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Whether you’re new to CBD or you’ve used hemp products in the past, you don’t know Bluhm! US organic grown ingredients assure that you don’t fall victim to copycats that make money off on ineffective, gunky, oily products that waste your time and keep you from relief. Hemp CBD is NOT cannabis but it is: completely legal*, completely non-addictive, and completely safe. Plus, it’s completely guaranteed!