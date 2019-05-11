 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Full Spectrum Drops - Ginger Lemon (1500 mg)

by Bluhm

Step up to Bluhm’s Gold Label Full Spectrum. Our Gold Label products take our famous process and tweak it to give you even more of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other vital nutrients that make up the hemp plant to provide what is known as the Entourage Effect. Each batch is thoroughly tested to ensure that THC levels remain below .3% and that we maintain our hard earned reputation for quality, consistency, safety, and potency. While pure CBD alone can be a strong remedy, our powerful Gold label product is perfect for the CBD user who wants a little more, to support extensive results throughout the body. Best taken in the evening. INGREDIENTS Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Ginger Essential Oil, Lemon Essential Oil, Stevia.

KristineM

Bluhm's Full Spectrum CBD oil has been a Godsend. Because I have an autoimmune disease, I need CBD oil that is gluten-free and organically grown. This is why I love the Bluhm brand! Not only are Bluhm products organic and gluten-free, they are also lab-tested and grown in Colorado. I can rest assured that I am using top-quality products from a reputable company with extraordinary standards. Their Full Spectrum CBD oil helps keep my autoimmune disease symptoms in check and it also eases my anxiety and my husband's OCD.

Whether you’re new to CBD or you’ve used hemp products in the past, you don’t know Bluhm! US organic grown ingredients assure that you don’t fall victim to copycats that make money off on ineffective, gunky, oily products that waste your time and keep you from relief. Hemp CBD is NOT cannabis but it is: completely legal*, completely non-addictive, and completely safe. Plus, it’s completely guaranteed!