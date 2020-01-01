 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Full Spectrum Drops - Lemon Ginger (3000 mg)

Full Spectrum Drops - Lemon Ginger (3000 mg)

by Bluhm

Step up to Bluhm’s Gold Label Full Spectrum. Our Gold Label products take our famous process and tweak it to give you even more of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other vital nutrients that make up the hemp plant to provide what is known as the Entourage Effect. Each batch is thoroughly tested to ensure that THC levels remain below .3% and that we maintain our hard earned reputation for quality, consistency, safety, and potency. While pure CBD alone can be a strong remedy, our powerful Gold label product is perfect for the CBD user who wants a little more, to support extensive results throughout the body. Best taken in the evening.

Whether you’re new to CBD or you’ve used hemp products in the past, you don’t know Bluhm! US organic grown ingredients assure that you don’t fall victim to copycats that make money off on ineffective, gunky, oily products that waste your time and keep you from relief. Hemp CBD is NOT cannabis but it is: completely legal*, completely non-addictive, and completely safe. Plus, it’s completely guaranteed!