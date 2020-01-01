 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. Sundae Driver Blunt 2g
Hybrid

Sundae Driver Blunt 2g

by Blunt Royale

About this product

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

About this brand

