 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Apricot Moonshine Shatter 1g

Apricot Moonshine Shatter 1g

by Bobsled Extracts

Write a review
Bobsled Extracts Concentrates Solvent Apricot Moonshine Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Apricot Moonshine is a rare and fruity hybrid strain. Enjoy cerebral stimulation and a relaxing body buzz. The perfect combination of effects on the entirety of the cannabis spectrum. Expect these products to provide mellow euphoria joined with full-body relaxation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bobsled Extracts Logo
Bobsled Extracts uses industry-leading lab equipment to extract premium products from plant harvests. By working with growers and distributors throughout Oregon, we are able to create concentrates that are unmatched in quality.