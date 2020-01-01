 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Sauce Live Resin 1g

by Bobsled Extracts

Bobsled Extracts Concentrates Solvent Cherry Sauce Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Sauce

Cherry Sauce

Cherry Sauce by Andromeda Strains is a delicious cross with diverse genetics. The offspring of parent strains Cherry Pie and The Sauce, Cherry Sauce offers complex nuances in flavor, aroma, and effect. With a terpene profile exhibiting skunk, spice, earth, and tartness and a velvety flavor, Cherry Sauce is worthy of a place on any cannabis connoisseur's roster. The effects are heavy-hitting but balanced overall, stimulating the mind with a rush of energy, and melting into a vibrating full-body buzz that helps with nausea and stress without sacrificing alertness. 

 

About this brand

Bobsled Extracts Logo
Bobsled Extracts uses industry-leading lab equipment to extract premium products from plant harvests. By working with growers and distributors throughout Oregon, we are able to create concentrates that are unmatched in quality.