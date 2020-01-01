Cherry Sauce by Andromeda Strains is a delicious cross with diverse genetics. The offspring of parent strains Cherry Pie and The Sauce, Cherry Sauce offers complex nuances in flavor, aroma, and effect. With a terpene profile exhibiting skunk, spice, earth, and tartness and a velvety flavor, Cherry Sauce is worthy of a place on any cannabis connoisseur's roster. The effects are heavy-hitting but balanced overall, stimulating the mind with a rush of energy, and melting into a vibrating full-body buzz that helps with nausea and stress without sacrificing alertness.