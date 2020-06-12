Colors Sweet Melon Refill Syringe 1000mg
by Evolab
1 gram
$89.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
64.17% THC 9.23% Terpenes A pungent and potent profile with skunky tones, Dogwalker Kush is a sleepy indica dominant hybrid. Great for the evening toke session, it’s perfect for full body relaxation.
Be the first to review this product.