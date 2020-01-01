 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dutch Treat Diamonds 1g

Dutch Treat Diamonds 1g

by Bobsled Extracts

Write a review
Bobsled Extracts Concentrates Solvent Dutch Treat Diamonds 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Bobsled Extracts Logo
Hi there! We are Bobsled - an independent cannabis company rooted in the Pacific Northwest. We specialize in quality and integrity. From soil to shelf, we obsess over our process so you can partake with a clear conscience. We make extracts for every occasion and every palate, all based off of our leading quality, flash-frozen live resin. As native Oregonians, we work to build the industry into the best it can be, beginning with integrity and sustainability. We intentionally set (and re-set) the industry standards higher so that you can relax and enjoy the result. Let us make your day better.