Mob Boss Live Resin 1g

by Bobsled Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

63.27% THC 17.31% Terpenes Mob Boss may sound tough but it's a perfectly pleasant hybrid originating from Tang Tang x Chemdawg. It delivers a pleasantly clean, light and energetic buzz.

About this strain

Mob Boss

Released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds, Mob Boss is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Chemdawg D and Tang Tang. This California strain earned its fame through its staggeringly heavy resin production and intoxicatingly potent effects. Mob Boss’ intensity hides behind a light, sweet floral aroma with undertones of citrus and herbs. While some phenotypes deliver a hard-hitting jolt of cerebral psychoactivity, others tend to induce a lighter, more clear-headed buzz. Patients use Mob Boss for potent relief of muscle tension, mood elevation, and appetite stimulation. Depending on how its traits are expressed, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60 to 70 days indoors.

About this brand

Hi there! We are Bobsled - an independent cannabis company rooted in the Pacific Northwest. We specialize in quality and integrity. From soil to shelf, we obsess over our process so you can partake with a clear conscience. We make extracts for every occasion and every palate, all based off of our leading quality, flash-frozen live resin. As native Oregonians, we work to build the industry into the best it can be, beginning with integrity and sustainability. We intentionally set (and re-set) the industry standards higher so that you can relax and enjoy the result. Let us make your day better.