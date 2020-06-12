Hi there! We are Bobsled - an independent cannabis company rooted in the Pacific Northwest. We specialize in quality and integrity. From soil to shelf, we obsess over our process so you can partake with a clear conscience. We make extracts for every occasion and every palate, all based off of our leading quality, flash-frozen live resin. As native Oregonians, we work to build the industry into the best it can be, beginning with integrity and sustainability. We intentionally set (and re-set) the industry standards higher so that you can relax and enjoy the result. Let us make your day better.