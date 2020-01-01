 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Triangle Kush 1G Cart

by Bobsled Extracts

Bobsled Extracts Concentrates Solvent Triangle Kush 1G Cart
Bobsled Extracts Concentrates Solvent Triangle Kush 1G Cart

About this product

Triangle Kush 1G Cart by Bobsled Extracts

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

About this brand

Bobsled Extracts uses industry-leading lab equipment to extract premium products from plant harvests. By working with growers and distributors throughout Oregon, we are able to create concentrates that are unmatched in quality.