Truffula Live Resin 1g

by Bobsled Extracts

Truffula Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Truffula Tree

Truffula Tree

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Truffula Tree produces large bright purple buds that resemble its namesake. With genetics stemming from Cookie Monster, Kandy Kush, and Humboldt OG, Truffula Tree was bred with the goal of creating a strain that retrains GSC attributes while producing larger colas for bigger yields. An indica-dominant hybrid, Truffula Tree has a sweet taste and smell that’s just as uplifting as its high, making it perfect for a day of exploration.

About this brand

Bobsled Extracts uses industry-leading lab equipment to extract premium products from plant harvests. By working with growers and distributors throughout Oregon, we are able to create concentrates that are unmatched in quality.