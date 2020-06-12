 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
White Tahoe Cookies Live Resin 1g

by Bobsled Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

66.49% THC 16.63% Terpenes

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Hi there! We are Bobsled - an independent cannabis company rooted in the Pacific Northwest. We specialize in quality and integrity. From soil to shelf, we obsess over our process so you can partake with a clear conscience. We make extracts for every occasion and every palate, all based off of our leading quality, flash-frozen live resin. As native Oregonians, we work to build the industry into the best it can be, beginning with integrity and sustainability. We intentionally set (and re-set) the industry standards higher so that you can relax and enjoy the result. Let us make your day better.