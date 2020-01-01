 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citrus Rush Cartridge 1g

by Bodhi High

Bodhi High Concentrates Cartridges Citrus Rush Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Citrus Rush

Citrus Rush

A collaboration between Archive Seed Bank and ORGNKID, Citrus Rush is a cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos that produces frosty, potent buds. Balancing the dominant flavors of the two strains, Citrus Rush’s flavor profile is smooth like ice cream. This strain offers a powerful high that can be invigorating in small doses, but is more sedative in large quantities.

About this brand

As a company we are formed of people first and foremost, and Bodhi High supports the mind, body and spiritual exploration & growth of their employees. We are committed to supporting our employees so that they can show up as the best version of themselves in their family, at work and their community as a whole. And we are dedicated to providing experiences to their staff that engage them in mind, body & spirit. Here at Bodhi High we are passionate about contributing to the wider community that we reside in. Community service and social activism are a part of the Bodhi High way of doing business. Bodhi High is committed to a positive internal culture for employees; we consider part of our family, so that they too feel empowered to influence their wider community in a positive way.