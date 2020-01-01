 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Bodhi High

About this product

About this strain

From Exotic Genetix comes Dark Side of the Moon, an indica strain that pays homage to the legendary 1973 Pink Floyd album. A cross between Spirit in the Sky and Green Ribbon, Dark Side of the Moon flowers bloom with a starry coat of crystal trichomes wreathed by dark purple leaves, giving the strain an almost celestial appearance. Earthy, hashy flavors lead the way with full, sweet fruity notes to follow.

About this brand

As a company we are formed of people first and foremost, and Bodhi High supports the mind, body and spiritual exploration & growth of their employees. We are committed to supporting our employees so that they can show up as the best version of themselves in their family, at work and their community as a whole. And we are dedicated to providing experiences to their staff that engage them in mind, body & spirit. Here at Bodhi High we are passionate about contributing to the wider community that we reside in. Community service and social activism are a part of the Bodhi High way of doing business. Bodhi High is committed to a positive internal culture for employees; we consider part of our family, so that they too feel empowered to influence their wider community in a positive way.