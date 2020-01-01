About this product
About this strain
Dark Side of the Moon
From Exotic Genetix comes Dark Side of the Moon, an indica strain that pays homage to the legendary 1973 Pink Floyd album. A cross between Spirit in the Sky and Green Ribbon, Dark Side of the Moon flowers bloom with a starry coat of crystal trichomes wreathed by dark purple leaves, giving the strain an almost celestial appearance. Earthy, hashy flavors lead the way with full, sweet fruity notes to follow.