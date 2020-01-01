As a company we are formed of people first and foremost, and Bodhi High supports the mind, body and spiritual exploration & growth of their employees. We are committed to supporting our employees so that they can show up as the best version of themselves in their family, at work and their community as a whole. And we are dedicated to providing experiences to their staff that engage them in mind, body & spirit. Here at Bodhi High we are passionate about contributing to the wider community that we reside in. Community service and social activism are a part of the Bodhi High way of doing business. Bodhi High is committed to a positive internal culture for employees; we consider part of our family, so that they too feel empowered to influence their wider community in a positive way.