  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  SFV OG Wax 1g
Hybrid

SFV OG Wax 1g

by Bodhi High

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don't want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California's San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Bodhi High Logo
As a company we are formed of people first and foremost, and Bodhi High supports the mind, body and spiritual exploration & growth of their employees. We are committed to supporting our employees so that they can show up as the best version of themselves in their family, at work and their community as a whole. And we are dedicated to providing experiences to their staff that engage them in mind, body & spirit. Here at Bodhi High we are passionate about contributing to the wider community that we reside in. Community service and social activism are a part of the Bodhi High way of doing business. Bodhi High is committed to a positive internal culture for employees; we consider part of our family, so that they too feel empowered to influence their wider community in a positive way.