  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wedding Cake Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Wedding Cake Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Bodhi High

Wedding Cake Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

As a company we are formed of people first and foremost, and Bodhi High supports the mind, body and spiritual exploration & growth of their employees. We are committed to supporting our employees so that they can show up as the best version of themselves in their family, at work and their community as a whole. And we are dedicated to providing experiences to their staff that engage them in mind, body & spirit. Here at Bodhi High we are passionate about contributing to the wider community that we reside in. Community service and social activism are a part of the Bodhi High way of doing business. Bodhi High is committed to a positive internal culture for employees; we consider part of our family, so that they too feel empowered to influence their wider community in a positive way.