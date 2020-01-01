 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Canna-Tsu

by Boggy Boon

Boggy Boon Cannabis Flower Canna-Tsu

About this product

Canna-Tsu by Boggy Boon

About this strain

Canna-Tsu

Canna-Tsu

Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu's buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures

About this brand

Boggy Boon