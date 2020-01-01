Boggy Boon

Chemmy Jones Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
About this product
About this strain
Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.